tribute show

Direct from a week-long run in London’s West End and performing to sold out audiences in over 50 countries worldwide, The Simon and Garfunkel Story comes to Theatre at the Mill in June.

This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of folk/rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel - has it really been 50 years since the duo recorded their first number one hit single The Sound of Silence?

Featuring a cast of talented West End actor- musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ‘n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through to their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert. The show features 1960s photos and film footage whilst a full live band perform all their hits, including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and many more! From Sydney to Seattle and now set for Newtownabbey, this is an evening not to be missed! The Simon and Garfunkel Story comes to Theatre at The Mill on Friday, June 7.

Tickets are available from the box office by phoning 028 9034 0202.