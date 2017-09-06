It’s all happening in Dungannon

The Dungannon area is set to mark this year’s Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week, with a number of events taking place in the local area.

Coordinated by the Community Relations Council (CRC), it is running from Monday, September 18 – Sunday, September 24, with more than 160 events taking place across Northern Ireland.

The initiative, which supports the Northern Ireland Executive’s Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) strategy, sees government departments, community groups, local councils, charitable organisations and authorities among many other organisers, host a wide range of events from exhibitions, talks, discussions, concerts, workshops and more – all based this year around the theme of ‘Safe Space: Shared Place’.

There are five events taking place in the Mid Ulster District including those organised by Libraries NI, Mid Ulster District Council, and DU Dance NI.

Events include the ‘Write to Refugee’ photographic exhibition with Oxfam at Dungannon Library which features images of refugees taken throughout the world alongside specially commissioned written pieces inspired by each image; ‘Get it Together Dungannon’, a week-long performance project involving primary schools in the area celebrating culture, heritage and diversity; and a ‘Browsealoud’ taster session at Dungannon Library demonstrating the benefits of assistive web browsing software.

For more information on events visit community-relations.org.uk where a copy of the programme is available for download.

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, says: “We have chosen the theme Safe Space: Shared Place to allow us to show how many safe and shared spaces we have here. Not just physical spaces, but space in how we think about each other.

“We want to draw attention to the work that is going on all the time to broaden and deepen our sense of safety and to create even more spaces that are shared by all of us. The week is an opportunity to showcase the ways in which people are making room for each other and getting involved in helping people feel safe to share sport, drama, film, food, arts, culture, music, debate, talks, tours and everything that can make life good here.

