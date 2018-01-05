Eddi returns to NI

Scottish songstress Eddi Reader returns to our shores next month and will be performing at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace on February 17, and the Lyric Theatre in Belfast on February 18.

She will be joined on the road by her regular band members, John Douglas (guitar & vocals), Boo Hewerdine (guitar and vocals), Alan Kelly (piano accordion) and Kevin McGuire (double bass and vocals).

With her captivating and powerful performance, Eddi Reader has effortlessly developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers. What sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance and ability not only to move the listener, but also to connect her experience to that of her audience. Having first hit the limelight in the 1980s with the group Fairground Attraction (who enjoyed huge chart success with their debut No.1 single Perfect and album First of a Million Kisses), Eddi went on to collaborate on many celebrated projects throughout the years, famously harmonizing with Annie Lennox while touring with the Eurythmics, and paying her punk dues with a successful stint in the group Gang of Four. However it has been Eddi’s subsequent solo albums that have cemented her image as a powerful figure in British music.

Tickets are on sale from theatre box offices.